Myanmar imposes stay-at-home order in more towns due to Covid-19 pandemic

Myanmar's Health and Sports Ministry imposed a stay-at-home order in four more towns of Chin state, state-run media reported on Friday.
The stay-at-home order, which will be in effect on Saturday, will be applied to Tedim, Falam, Thantlang and Hakha after the towns recently saw increasing number of Covid-19 infections, the Xinhua news agency reported.
According to the ministry's figures on Friday, the number of Covid-19 daily infections surged to 212 in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 144,157 in total.
A total of 132,415 patients have been recovered while the death toll stood at 3,221 as of Friday, the figures showed.
Myanmar detected its first two Covid-19 cases on March 23 last year.
