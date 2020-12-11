Nadda's convoy attacked in Bengal, Shah orders probe; TMC says BJP 'plot'

Stones rained in a torrent, shattering windscreens of vehicles on Thursday as the convoy of BJP chief J P Nadda came under attack by alleged TMC supporters in West Bengal, leaving several people injured, party leaders and eyewitnesses said.
An angry Nadda called the attack "unprecedented" and alleged the state has slipped into "complete lawlessness and goonda raj". He also said the violence reflected the "frustration" of the Mamata Banerjee government.
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee insinuated the attack was staged.
"Every day they (BJP activists) are coming out (for rallies) with firearms. They are slapping themselves and blaming it on the Trinamool Congress. Just think of the situation. They are roaming around with the BSF, CRPF, Army, CISF....then why are you so scared," Banerjee said in Kolkata.
ALSO READ: Bengal governor expresses concern over attack on J P Nadda's convoy
Her nephew and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee, in whose constituency the attack took place, however, claimed it was an outpouring of public anger as the BJP had not stood by them during difficult times. "Nadda was in trouble today in Diamond harbour. What can I do about it? Outburst of people's anger is not my responsibility. Despite the hardships faced by people owing to lockdown, GST or the note ban, the BJP did not stand by the people," the TMC youth wing chief told a rally in Arambag. Several union ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah, and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar reacted with indignation over the incident. "Bengal has descended into an era of tyranny, anarchy and darkness under the Trinamool rule. The manner in which political violence has been institutionalized and brought to the extreme in West Bengal under TMC rule is sad and worrying," Shah tweeted.
ALSO READ: LIVE: Centre asks Bengal govt to explain attack on J P Nadda's convoy
Dhankhar accused the state administration of failing to act in spite of his alerting the chief secretary and the director general of police. The governor tweeted that he had intimated the state administration, at 8.19 am and 9.05 am on Thursday, of the possibility of the collapse of law and order during a BJP meeting at Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district.
"Concerned at alarming reports of anarchy and lawlessness @MamataOfficial indicating ruling party harmads on rampage at BJP President Convoy and political police @WBPolice in support," the governor wrote.
"Am sure they have immunity and protection of political police with administration extension of political outfit," Dhankhar wrote, adding "Events indicate total abdication of lawful authority."
The vehicles in Nadda's motorcade were attacked when he was on way to Diamond Harbour to address a meeting of party workers, resulting in injuries to several BJP leaders including party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.
Nadda, who was in a bullet-proof vehicle, was unharmed. Shah ordered an investigation into an attack on Nadda's convoy in West Bengal and asked the Governor for a detailed report on law and order in the state.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU