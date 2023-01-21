JUST IN
Hoping to resolve dispute between transporters, cement factories: HP Min
AI 'pee-gate': Delhi court extends accused judicial custody by 14 days
J-K LG seeks active participation of edu institutions in G20 meeting in UT
Delhi court grants bail to man accused of dragging DCW chief Swati Maliwal
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls on Centre to set up AIIMS in Kozhikode
Sports Ministry suspends WFI assistant secy Vinod Tomar, cancels tournament
IAF to carry out mega air exercise in Northeastern region in early February
Delhi Lt Governor launches '100 Days to Beat Plastic' campaign by MCD
Budget session of Telangana Legislative Assembly from Feb 3 before polls
Delhi school students becoming entrepreneurs, will contribute to economy
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Running late, IAF Sergeant makes hoax bomb call to catch train; held
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Nagaland polls: EC meets with parties on expenditure monitoring measures

Ahead of the Nagaland assembly polls, State Election Commission held a meeting with the political parties in regard to expenditure monitoring measures

Topics
Nagaland | Election Commission

ANI  General News 

Election Commission
Photo: Shutterstock

Ahead of the Nagaland assembly polls, State Election Commission on Saturday held a meeting with the political parties in regard to expenditure monitoring measures.

Chief Electoral Officer V Shashank Shekhar called on the political parties to follow the procedures and guidelines of the Election Commission of India. He also directed them to maintain proper record and submit their daily expenditure reports to Election Expenditure Monitoring (Nodal Officer), under DEO's on time.

The CEO also briefed the representatives of political parties to adhere to the ceiling limit of Rs 28 lakh expenditure for each candidate. The general observers, Central and state agencies will be monitoring their expenditure, therefore, he urged all the political parties to take the matter seriously.

In the meeting, Election Expenditure Monitoring, Nodal Officer, CEO Office, Hiazu Meru informed that all the parties have been asked to submit the name list of star campaigners before the day of filing nomination. The CEO also appealed to the political parties to curb fake news in social media and report to their respective DEOs.

The Assembly Elections in Nagaland are slated to be held on February 27. The results will be declared on March 2.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nagaland

First Published: Sat, January 21 2023. 23:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU