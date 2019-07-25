Narayana Murthy's son-in-law among 3 Indian-origin faces in Boris Cabinet

At least three Indian-origin faces are set to hold key posts in Britain’s new Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Cabinet. While Priti Patel has been appointed as the home secretary, Rishi Sunak, the son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, is Britain's new Chief Secretary to the Treasury.

Hampshire-born Sunak, 39, has been MP for Richmond, Yorkshire, since 2015.

A businessman, Sunak studied in Oxford and Stanford universities.

Alok Sharma, who has been appointed as the Secretary of State for International Development, is the third other Indian-origin face in the Cabinet. He was the employment minister in the Theresa May government. Priti Patel: UK's first Indian-origin home secretary

Priti Patel is an ardent Brexiteer who was among the most vocal critics of Theresa May's Brexit strategy. She was the prominent member of the Back Boris campaign for the Conservative Party leadership and was widely tipped for the plum post.

The Gujarati-origin politician, who is a prominent guest at all major Indian diaspora events in the UK, is seen as a avid supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the UK.

The 47-year-old was first elected as a Conservative MP for Witham in Essex in 2010 and gained prominence in the then David Cameron led Tory government as his Indian Diaspora Champion.

