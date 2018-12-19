Narendra Modi slated to roll out Rs 160 billion projects in Odisha

Prime Minister during his scheduled visit on December 24 is slated to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate host of projects valued at Rs 160 billion.

The projects include the foundation laying of Paradip-Hyderabad products pipeline (PHPL) of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) with cost pegged at Rs 38 billion, Bokaro- Angul section of Jagdishpur- Haldia pipeline and Bokaro-Dhamra pipeline project of GAIL India ltd (Rs 34.37 billion), for construction of permanent campus of Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) at Berhampur (Rs 12.29 billion), six laning of Chandikhole-Bhadrak section of NH-5 on Hybrid Annuity model (Rs 15.22 billion), four-laning of Cuttack-Angul Section of NH- 42 on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode (Rs 19.91 billion), six laning of of Bhubaneswar-Puintola section of NH-5 of 132.14 kilometers (Rs 19.37 billion) and inauguration of an ESIC hospital in Bhubaneswar, among others.

Similarly, Modi will also dedicate the new campus of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)- to the nation. The premier engineering institute has come at over 900 acres of land at the out skirts of The project cost of IIT is pegged at Rs 18.80 billion. He will inaugurate all the projects from the IIT Bhubaneswar campus itself.

It may be noted that (pipeline division) under the aegis of South Eastern Region Pipelines(SERPL), Bhubaneswar is laying the 1212-km dedicated product pipeline PHPL along with optical fibre cable for evacuation of white oil products motor spirit (MS) high speed diesel, kerosene and (aviation turbine fuel) from refinery to depots in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The proposed pipeline is with capacity of 4.5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) and provides connectivity to a new grass root depot at Berhampur in Odisha, and also to Indian Oil’s existing depots at Vizag, Rajahmundry and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad in Telangana, along with associated facilities at refinery and at Rajahmundry and Vijayawada depots. The proposed pipeline project is also identified in " Perspective Plan under Sagarmala Programme" by the Prime Minister. The length of the proposed pipeline is about 329 km in Odisha, 723 km in Andhra Pradesh and 160 km in Telangana.

Sources said, after inauguration of the projects, Modi is also slated to address a public rally in Khurda.