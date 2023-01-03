JUST IN
Business Standard

National anthem case: Prosecutor says no sanction needed to against Mamata

Public Prosecutor said no sanction was needed to pursue a criminal case against Banerjee for allegedly disrespecting the national anthem as it heppened during a 'political' visit, not an official one

Topics
Mamata Banerjee | West Bengal | national anthem

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Alipurduar: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting, at Parade Ground in Alipurduar district, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (PTI Photo)(

The prosecution claimed on Tuesday that no sanction was needed to pursue a criminal case against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly disrespecting the national anthem as the incident had taken place during a 'political' visit and not an official one.

A special court for cases against MPs and MLAs here was hearing a review petition filed by Banerjee against a summons issued against her by a local magistrate's court in connection with the case.

Mumbai BJP functionary Vivekanand Gupta filed a complaint before a magistrate's court last year alleging that Banerjee did not stand up when the national anthem was being played at an event during her visit to Mumbai in December 2021.

A First Information Report be registered against her under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, he demanded.

The Trinamool Congress leader filed a review petition before the special court against the summons issued by the magistrate, arguing that the mandatory sanction to prosecute a public servant was not obtained in the case.

Representing the state government, additional public prosecutor Sumesh Panjwani on Tuesday argued that Banerjee was not visiting Mumbai in her official capacity.

"The visit had a political agenda," he said, adding that hence, no sanction was required.

Special judge R N Rokade said he will pass the order on Banerjee's plea on January 12.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 17:16 IST

