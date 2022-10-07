JUST IN
Business Standard

National Testing Agency releases Answer Key for PM YASASVI entrance 2022

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released answer key for PM Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India (PM YASASVI) 2022.

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Students appear in the class 12th Board examinations in Bhopal.
Representative Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key for PM Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India (PM YASASVI) 2022. The candidates who appeared for the PM YASASVI entrance test can now download the answer key from the official site of NTA YET at yet.nta.ac.in.

The examination was held on September 25, 2022. The question papers, marked responses and provisional answer keys will be available from October 5 to October 7, 2022. The candidates can challenge the answer key within a given window if they are unsatisfied with the answers.

Here's how you can download PM YASASVI Answer Key 2022:

  • Visit the home page of the official site of NTA YET at yet.nta.ac.in
  • Click on PM YASASVI Answer Key 2022 link
  • Enter your login details and click on "submit"

You can check and download the answer key from the website, and save it for future use. For more details the candidates can check the official site of NTA YET.

The YASASVI Entrance Test was held to award scholarships to OBC, EBS, and DNT candidates in Class 9 and 11 in identified top schools.

The test was conducted in the Computer Based Test(CBT) mode in a single shift.

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 13:37 IST

