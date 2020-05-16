JUST IN
Crucial for nations to join hands to rid world of Covid-19: Modi to Trump

Modi was responding to a tweet by US President Trump on Friday announcing the decision to donate ventilators to India

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi. Photo: @ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said in times of global health crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak, it is important for nations to work together and do as much as possible to make the world healthier and free of Covid-19.

The prime minister was responding to a tweet by US President Donald Trump announcing the decision to donate ventilators to India, and the cooperation between the two countries in developing a vaccine to treat SARS-CoV-2.

"Thank you @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. This pandemic is being fought collectively by all of us," the prime minister tweeted.

He said in such times, "it's always important for nations to work together and do as much as possible to make our world healthier and free from Covid-19.

More power to India-US friendship," Modi wrote on Twitter.

