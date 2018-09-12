Nawaz Sharif, daughter granted parole to attend Begum Kulsoom's funeral

The Pakistan government released Sharif and his daughter Maryam from Adiala Jail on parole late Wednesday night to attend the funeral of his wife, Nawaz, reported Geo News.

Kulsoom passed way in London on Tuesday after a period of prolonged illness. She was 68.

On Tuesday, Pakistan Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had informed that the Pakistan government has decided to release Sharif and his daughter for Begum Kulsoom's funeral.

"We have just received a request from the family, and, Inshallah, we will be granting parole," Dawn News quoted Chaudhry as saying,

The father and daughter will be granted parole according to rule 545 of the Punjab Prison Rules of 1978, Dawn News reported.

According to Dawn News, both Nawaz and Maryam boarded a special plane after being released from Adiala Jail. The other family members of the were also reportedly on the plane bound for Lahore.

Soon after her death, tributes poured in from all corners as newly appointed Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj played glowing tributes.

Khan took to Twitter and said, "Sad to learn of Nawaz's death. She was a courageous woman of great dignity and confronted her disease with fortitude. My condolences and prayers go to the "

"I am sorry to know about the sad demise of Mrs. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. May her soul rest in peace," Swaraj wrote on Twitter.