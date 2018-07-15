I'm in jail only because I'm Nawaz Sharif's daughter: Maryam in audio clip

Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz, who was arrested along with her father upon their arrival in Lahore, has said that she is in prison for being the daughter of a brave man.

The officials took Sharif, 68, and Maryam, 44, into custody in the Avenfield case, shortly after their arrival at airport from via on Friday. They were shifted to the in

In an emotional audio message recorded before going to jail, Maryam appealed to the nation to pray for her mother's health.

"You all know that I left my mother in a critical condition. I went to to meet her along with my father Nawaz Sharif," she said.

Maryam's mother is on a ventilator after suffering a cardiac arrest in where she is undergoing

"We found her unconscious and when I was returning back home, she opened her eyes and saw us but could not talk," Maryam was quoted as saying by the Express Tribune.

"I wish to hug her in healthy condition," she said.

"They want to make me a weakness of my father (Nawaz Sharif) but luckily, now I am a source of strength," she said in the audio message.

She asked her voters to prepare for the July 25

"If I was not in prison, I would fight this historical with you on the streets," she said.

Maryam said that she was contesting election from a single constituency but now she is contesting for all the 272 constituencies.

Both Sharif and Maryam have been sentenced by an accountability court to 10 and 7 years in prison respectively.

Sharif was disqualified by the last year in the case.

Sharif has been one of the country's leading politicians for most of the past 30 years. He remains popular, especially in Punjab, the most populous and electorally significant province.