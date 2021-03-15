NDDB launches Android-based dairy surveyor app

-
ALSO READ
Sebi pulls up Prabhat Dairy for not co-operating with forensic auditor
Exchanges bare fangs as first-stop regulators, nix Prabhat Dairy delisting
ITC plans to take fresh dairy business deeper into West Bengal and Bihar
Stocks to Watch: Reliance Ind, Prabhat Dairy, Bajaj Finance, Motherson Sumi
Relief for Prabhat Dairy as SAT quashes Sebi order to deposit Rs 1,292 cr
-
In a move that could help policy makers formulate or review effective policies around the sector, the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) has launched a Android-based dairy surveyor application.
The geographical information system (GIS) enabled Android application will benefit dairy cooperatives and producers-owned organisations in the sector by providing real-time information, said NDDB.
"Dairy Surveyor application will provide a robust locational database that can be used by the policy makers to formulate or review effective policies & programmes related to the dairy sector. It can capture 'real-time' location-based information to strengthen decision-making," said Varsha Joshi, joint secretary - cattle & dairy development, department of animal husbandry & dairying under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying of Government of India.
Speaking at an NDDB webinar on the new application, Joshi said that the app is capable of geotagging and mapping infrastructure, real-time tracking of field projects, monitoring milk procurement and sale-related activities, even as it brings in transparency and helps in saving time, effort and cost
According to Arun Raste, Executive Director, NDDB, the dairy board's data digitisation drive through the app will set benchmarks and its efforts will encourage dairy institutions to adopt and increase usage of digital platforms. "Such an app will also encourage dairy fraternity to become more aware and gradually shift towards digital economy," Raste added.
Among other things, the app will also be useful at the planning stage to expand marketing coverage, monitor performance and increase market share, said Sudhir Kumar Singh, managing director of Jharkhand Milk Federation (JMF), Ranchi.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU