NDDB launches Android-based dairy surveyor app

In a move that could help policy makers formulate or review effective policies around the sector, the Dairy Development Board (NDDB) has launched a Android-based dairy surveyor application.

The geographical information system (GIS) enabled Android application will benefit dairy cooperatives and producers-owned organisations in the sector by providing real-time information, said NDDB.

"Dairy Surveyor application will provide a robust locational database that can be used by the policy makers to formulate or review effective policies & programmes related to the It can capture 'real-time' location-based information to strengthen decision-making," said Varsha Joshi, joint secretary - cattle & dairy development, department of animal husbandry & dairying under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying of Government of India.

Speaking at an NDDB webinar on the new application, Joshi said that the app is capable of geotagging and mapping infrastructure, real-time tracking of field projects, monitoring milk procurement and sale-related activities, even as it brings in transparency and helps in saving time, effort and cost

According to Arun Raste, Executive Director, NDDB, the dairy board's data digitisation drive through the app will set benchmarks and its efforts will encourage dairy institutions to adopt and increase usage of digital platforms. "Such an app will also encourage dairy fraternity to become more aware and gradually shift towards digital economy," Raste added.

Among other things, the app will also be useful at the planning stage to expand marketing coverage, monitor performance and increase market share, said Sudhir Kumar Singh, managing director of Jharkhand Milk Federation (JMF), Ranchi.