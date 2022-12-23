JUST IN
Agri-horticulture needs effective policy implementation in Arunachal: Dy CM
Nearly 83% people in Indore didn't take Covid-19 precautionary dose
Haryana allocates Rs 68.42 cr for Rs 2,500/month pension to cancer patients
Noida cops tell mall, bar operators to step up security for X-mas, New Year
Centre makes PDS free for 810 mn people; merges PMGKAY with food scheme
Single window clearance plan afoot for infra projects within 100 km of LAC
Prez Murmu 'anguished' over death of soldiers in road accident in Sikkim
OTT helping filmmakers reach out to larger audience, says Rima Das
K'taka State Pollution Control Board to incentivise environment compliance
Rate of agri development must be doubled in UP, says CM Yogi Adityanath
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Haryana allocates Rs 68.42 cr for Rs 2,500/month pension to cancer patients
icon-arrow-left
Agri-horticulture needs effective policy implementation in Arunachal: Dy CM
Business Standard

Nearly 83% people in Indore didn't take Covid-19 precautionary dose

Nearly 83 per cent of eligible population in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district has not taken the precautionary dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, an official said on Friday

Topics
Madhya Pradesh | Coronavirus Vaccine

Press Trust of India  |  Indore 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Nearly 83 per cent of eligible population in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district has not taken the precautionary dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, an official said on Friday.

The stock of Covidshield vaccine has also gotten over in Indore, which was one of the worst affected districts in the state amid the pandemic, the official said.

At least 30 lakh people have taken the first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, but only five lakh have taken the precautionary booster dose, district vaccination officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

This indicates that there are still 25 lakh people who have not taken the precautionary jab of the vaccine, he said.

However, people have again started showing interest in getting inoculated with the booster dose since the last few days and the authorities have also increased the number of vaccination centres in the district, the official said.

Dr Gupta further said that the stock of Covishield vaccine has gotten over in the district and a request has been sent to the government to provide 15,000 doses.

People had stopped taking the precautionary shot since a long time due to which the doses were not sent to the district, the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Madhya Pradesh

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 22:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU