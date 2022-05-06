Nearly one-fourth of all men and women in India are now obese: NFHS

Indians are becoming more obese, shows the latest round of National Family Health Survey (NFHS). At the national level the prevalence of obesity among women has increased from 21 per cent in the previous round to 24 per cent now, while among men it has increased from 19 per cent to 23 per cent.

More than a third of women in Kerala, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Sikkim, Manipur, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Punjab, Chandigarh and Lakshadweep (34-46 per cent) are overweight or obese,” the report said.

The proportion of thin women is higher in rural areas (21 per cent) than in urban areas (13 per cent) and the reverse is observed for the prevalence of obesity (33 per cent in urban areas and 20 per cent in rural areas).

There is a steady decrease in the proportion of thin women as household wealth increases (from 28 per cent in the lowest wealth quintile to 10 per cent in the highest wealth quintile), which is accompanied by a steady increase in the proportion of overweight or obese women (from 10 per cent in the lowest wealth quintile to 39 per cent in the highest wealth quintile).

The highest proportion of thin women is observed in Jharkhand and Bihar (26 per cent each), followed by Gujarat and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu (25 per cent each).

The highest proportion of overweight or obese women is found in Puducherry (46 per cent), Chandigarh (44 per cent), Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Punjab (41 per cent each), and Kerala and Andaman & Nicobar Islands (38 per cent each)

The proportion of thin men is higher in rural areas (18 per cent) than in urban areas (13 per cent), whereas 30 per cent of men are overweight or obese in urban areas, compared with 19 per cent in rural areas.

There is steady decrease in the proportion of thin men with increasing household wealth (from 24 per cent in the lowest wealth quintile to 9 per cent in the highest wealth quintile), and a steady increase in the proportion of overweight or obese men (from 10 per cent in the lowest wealth quintile to 37 per cent in the highest wealth quintile).

The proportion of thin men is highest in Bihar (22 per cent), followed by Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat (21 per cent each). The highest proportion of overweight or obese men is observed in Andaman & Nicobar Island (45 per cent), followed by Puducherry (43 per cent) and Lakshadweep (41 per cent).

At the same time, the report highlighted that the level of stunting among children under five years has marginally declined from 38 percent to 36 percent for India since the last four years.

“Stunting is higher among children in rural areas (37 per cent) than urban areas (30 per cent) in 2019-21. Variation in stunting ranges from the lowest in Puducherry (20 per cent) and highest in Meghalaya (47 per cent). A notable decrease in stunting was observed in Haryana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Sikkim (7 percentage points each), Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Manipur (6 percentage points each), and Chandigarh and Bihar (5 percentage points each),” it said.