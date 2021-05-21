Need dynamic strategy to deal with Covid-19, says PM Narendra Modi

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the methods and strategies in dealing with the pandemic should be dynamic as the virus is an expert in mutation, and told district officials to ensure that rural India is Covid-free.
Modi also told officials to keep a close watch and gather data on infections among youth and children in order to prepare for the future. During the second wave there are concerns being raised for youth and children due to virus mutations. “Analyse this data as it will help make future strategy,” the PM said.
He said there was a need to use local experiences and spread messages on keeping villages free of coronavirus and following Covid-appropriate behaviour, even when cases are declining. “Every epidemic has taught us the importance of continuous innovation and change in our ways of dealing with epidemics. If your challenges are unique your solutions also have to be unique,” the PM added.
Stressing the need to boost the vaccination drive, Modi said it was important to stop vaccine wastage. “Wastage of a single vaccine means not being able to provide the necessary security to an individual.” He said that even though the active cases have started to reduce in the country, the challenge would remain as long as the infection was present even on the minor scale.
“Coronavirus has made the work more demanding and challenging. In the midst of these new challenges, new strategies and solutions are needed,” he said.
Modi also told district officials to record their experience of dealing with the pandemic so future generations can utilise it.
A press statement by the Prime Minister’s Office said that the officials briefed Modi about “the improving Covid situation in their respective districts and shared their experience of using technology for real-time monitoring and capacity building”.
