Need to progress on 10 tonne Indian multipurpose chopper: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said in order to become a global leader there is a need to progress in the design of 10 tonne Indian Multirole helicopter.

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressing the foundation stone laying programme of the Brahmos missile manufacturing unit and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) lab, in Lucknow. (Photo: ANI)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: ANI)

Stating that India has shown its strength in design, development and operation of helicopters in the 5 tonne category, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said in order to become a global leader there is a need to progress in the design of 10 tonne Indian Multirole helicopter.

Speaking at the Diamond Jubilee celebration of Chetak helicopter here, Singh said according to an estimate, there is a demand for more than 1000 civilian helicopters in India, and an equal number of helicopters in the military sector which indicates a huge potential in the chopper market.

He said external conditions have impacted on the serviceability of India's critical weapons and equipment and therefore, efforts for self-sufficiency continues to be the need of the hour.

First Published: Sat, April 02 2022. 14:49 IST

