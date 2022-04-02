Some people unable to digest India's growth: Vice Prez Venkaiah Naidu

-
-
Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said that some people are unable to digest India's growth.
He said that while India is being respected and recognised, some of the western media carry propaganda against it on small issues.
Naidu was addressing Telugu new year Ugadi celebrations at Swarna Bharat Trust at Muchintal on the outskirts of Hyderabad.
"The entire world is looking to India. India is being respected, recognised and being realised. Though some of the western media may carry propaganda against India on small issues but larger public life, the value systems, the traditions and heritage of India are being respected everywhere," he said.
Some people, he remarked, were not able to digest India's growth. The media in some countries write something which they feel is in the interest of their country but some people in India use the same content and try to tarnish the image of the country.
The Vice-President also expressed concern over the decline in the conduct of some members in Parliament and state Assemblies. He said the kind of language being used was bringing bad name to the entire system.
Naidu, who is chairman of Rajya Sabha, said some incidents in Parliament and state legislatures were painful. He also found fault with the media for giving importance to such incidents. He said if the legislators speak well on issues it's not news for the media but if somebody creates commotion, uses bad language or resorts to personal attacks on others it becomes news.
"Good behaviour, good conduct and good delivery is not a news," he said and advised media to realise its responsibility.
Naidu stressed the need to speak in one's own mother tongue. He said everybody should speak in their mother tongue at home and in the midst of those who understand that language and if he is with other Indians, he should speak in Indian languages.
"There is nothing wrong with learning foreign languages. You can learn any foreign language but you should speak in your mother tongue. This is our address and identity," he said.
Naidu also underlined the need for following the culture and traditions in daily life, including wishing others and the food habits.
--IANS
ms/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
