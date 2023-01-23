JUST IN
Netaji's courage, patriotism still inspires every Indian: Rahul Gandhi
Netaji will be remembered for his fierce resistance to colonial rule: PM
India records 94 new Covid-19 infections, active cases fall to 1,934
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned, set to give boost to Navy's special ops
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Vijaypur, nears Jammu city
Covid-19 virus may have been 'stitched together' in a lab, says new study
Britishers were afraid of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: Anurag Thakur
74-year-old official 'History of INA' remains shrouded in mystery: TMC MP
Air Force to hold outreach programme for youths on January 24 in Gorakhpur
Top headlines: Non-BFSI cos lag in Q3, El Nino & India's climate crisis
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Vijaypur, nears Jammu city
icon-arrow-left
Air quality in Delhi-NCR continue to remain in 'very poor' category
Business Standard

Netaji's courage, patriotism still inspires every Indian: Rahul Gandhi

'Netaji's proclamation of 'Jai Hind' and 'Tum Mujhe Khoon Do, Main Tumhe Azadi Dunga' awakened everyone to true devotion to the motherland'

Topics
Rahul Gandhi | Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose | Indian National Congress

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP

The Congress on Monday paid rich tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary with Rahul Gandhi saying his courage and patriotism still inspires every Indian to protect and preserve the freedom of the country.

In a tweet in Hindi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, former president of Indian National Congress, founder of Azad Hind Fauj and our idol, on his 126th birth anniversary."

"Netaji's proclamation of 'Jai Hind' and 'Tum Mujhe Khoon Do, Main Tumhe Azadi Dunga' awakened everyone to true devotion to the motherland," he said.

In a tweet, Gandhi said, "My humble tributes to the great freedom fighter, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, whose courage and patriotism still inspires every Indian to protect and preserve the freedom of our great country."

The Congress, from its official Twitter handle, said, "Millions of salutations on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, a great leader of the freedom struggle and the one who ignited the spirit of freedom in the hearts of crores of Indians by giving the slogan 'Tum Mujhe Khoon Do, Main Tumhe Azadi Dunga'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rahul Gandhi

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 10:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU