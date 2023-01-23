Netaji's courage, patriotism still inspires every Indian: Rahul Gandhi

-
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi to unveil 28-ft statue of Netaji near India Gate today
74-year-old official 'History of INA' remains shrouded in mystery: TMC MP
On 75 years of Independence, Netaji's daughter demands: Bring Netaji home!
Netaji's daughter to approach India, Japan for DNA tests of ashes
PM to name 21 unnamed islands in Andaman-Nicobar, pay tribute to Bose today
-
The Congress on Monday paid rich tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary with Rahul Gandhi saying his courage and patriotism still inspires every Indian to protect and preserve the freedom of the country.
In a tweet in Hindi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, former president of Indian National Congress, founder of Azad Hind Fauj and our idol, on his 126th birth anniversary."
"Netaji's proclamation of 'Jai Hind' and 'Tum Mujhe Khoon Do, Main Tumhe Azadi Dunga' awakened everyone to true devotion to the motherland," he said.
In a tweet, Gandhi said, "My humble tributes to the great freedom fighter, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, whose courage and patriotism still inspires every Indian to protect and preserve the freedom of our great country."
The Congress, from its official Twitter handle, said, "Millions of salutations on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, a great leader of the freedom struggle and the one who ignited the spirit of freedom in the hearts of crores of Indians by giving the slogan 'Tum Mujhe Khoon Do, Main Tumhe Azadi Dunga'.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 10:48 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU