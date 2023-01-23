JUST IN
74-year-old official 'History of INA' remains shrouded in mystery: TMC MP
Business Standard

Britishers were afraid of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: Anurag Thakur

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said here on Sunday that the Britishers were afraid of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose who had left the Indian Civil Service (ICS) to join the freedom struggle.

Topics
British government | Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose | Anurag Thakur

ANI  General News 

Britishers were afraid of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: Anurag Thakur
Britishers were afraid of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: Anurag Thakur (Photo: ANI)

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said here on Sunday that the Britishers were afraid of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose who had left the Indian Civil Service (ICS) to join the freedom struggle.

After independence, the ICS became the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

"Netaji left ICS and dedicated himself to the country's freedom struggle. Netaji stood alone in front of the Britishers. Britishers said they were not afraid of Mahatma Gandhi. Britishers were afraid of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. There were several freedom fighters on Bengal's soil so the Britishers had to move to Delhi," Thakur said while addressing the youth at the 'Yuvotsav 2023, Swavalambi Bharat Abhiyan' here.

Thakur also stressed that it is the responsibility of the youth to fight against those trying to "murder democracy."

"Many freedom fighters took birth on this land. If you can free this land from Britishers, you can also free this land from those who are murdering democracy. You have to save the name of Bengal," said Thakur.

"Bengal's name is famous for bravery, courage and creativity," he added.

Born on January 23, 1897, Netaji played a crucial role in India's freedom movement.

Subhas Chandra Bose established the Azad Hind Fauj. While there is a controversy over Bose's death in a plane crash in Taipei on August 18, 1945, the central government had in an RTI (Right to Information) in 2017 confirmed that he had died in the incident.

Netaji has been a point of interest for filmmakers across the country. His heroic life, philosophy, bravery and mystery around his death have given birth to many cinematic representations over the years.

Today is Bose's 126th birth anniversary.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 10:20 IST

