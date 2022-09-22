JUST IN
Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri case: Court fixes Sep 29 as next date of hearing
Will never surrender: PFI after NIA-ED raids at party offices in 11 states
Popular Front of India: Understanding the organisation and the controversy
Race for net-zero emissions: Indian airlines take off on sustainable fuel
RSS chief visits mosque, madrassa, AIIO chief terms him 'rashtra pita'
NIA raids: PFI calls for hartal in Kerala on Friday; stages protests
4 injured in rush to buy tickets for India-Aus cricket match in Hyderabad
Karnataka hijab ban: SC reserves verdict on pleas challenging HC judgement
SC appoints retired apex court judge for amending constitution of IOA
Raju Srivasatva cremated, son Ayushmaan performs last rites in Delhi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
PM Modi to visit Japan on Sep 27 to attend funeral of ex-Japanese PM Abe
Business Standard

New data protection bill draft in next few days, says IT Minister

Inputs received from various stakeholders have been considered while formulating the bill, Vaishnaw said at the third edition of the Global Fintech Fest here

Topics
Data protection Bill | Ashwini Vaishnaw

Press Trust of India 

Ashwini Vaishnaw
Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo: PTI)

The government will be coming out with a fresh draft of the data protection bill in the next few days, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.

Inputs received from various stakeholders have been considered while formulating the bill, Vaishnaw said at the third edition of the Global Fintech Fest here.

"It's a matter of a few days only when the bill will be uploaded for consultation," he said.

The government had in early August withdrawn the personal data protection bill, which was first presented in late 2019.

Vaishnaw said the joint parliamentary committee which went through the original draft suggested 88 amendments to a bill of 91 sections, which led the government to decide that there was "no option" but to withdraw the original bill completely.

He added that a lot of changes had taken place during the pandemic, leading to newer learnings which had to be incorporated in the laws.

The minister, however, made it clear that even in the absence of a law on data protection, one must not worry about infringement of privacy because the Supreme Court has declared it to be a fundamental right.

Meanwhile, he exhorted the industry to work proactively with the government to formulate laws and regulations on topics such as online gaming, fake news, crypto, payments, credit frauds etc so that timely action can be taken on issues that concern the broader society at large.

"Some of the sectors that are really causing concerns in the society, we must really come forward... As a joint group, government and industry should work together and create a solid robust set of regulations for all these concerns," he said.

He noted that there is a need for the society to be in sync with the changing times, saying addiction is "very easy" in the digital world, and regulations will be of help.

"If we don't, society will have a backlash... If you don't do that, it will cause so much of resentment that industry will not be able to face it tomorrow," the minister warned.

Vaishnaw said the government is expecting 5G services to be launched in early October by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and is aiming for a large section of the country to be covered with the newest telecom technology in the next two years.

The government is investing USD 30 billion to take internet fibre or 4G broadband to every village panchayat in the country and has so far reached 1.5 lakh panchayats, he said, adding that 80,000 new connections are being given every month.

He said the government is also aiming to create entrepreneurs at the village level who will be taking the digital services to the common people in their villages.

A draft of the Indian telecommunication bill, 2022 with a detailed explanatory note was published late Wednesday evening, Vaishnaw said, asking the industry to come up with suggestions and concerns on the same.

"We are looking at 3-4 legislations which will create a comprehensive set of legislations for the digital world," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Data protection Bill

First Published: Thu, September 22 2022. 19:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU