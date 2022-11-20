JUST IN
LeT 'hybrid' terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu-Kashmir's Anantnag
Amendments to tobacco control law a step towards healthy India: BJP leader
2 volcanoes rumble into action in Russia; major eruptions expected
Mumbai court orders release of activist Gautam Navlakha from house arrest
PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi today
In a first, India uses 'she', 'her' to refer to all genders in draft law
Infiltration bid on LoC in J&K's Rajouri foiled, one terrorist killed
Massive searches carried out in J&K over militant threat to journalists
Delhi pollution: Air quality in 'very poor' category on Saturday morning
MCD polls: 42 counting centres, strong rooms to be set up across Delhi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News Â» National
LeT 'hybrid' terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu-Kashmir's Anantnag
Business Standard

New data protection Bill simpler but clarity needed, say experts

The government needs to provide clarity on details of the independent audit of a data fiduciary such as the frequency of audit

Topics
Data protection Bill | Data Protection Act | data protection laws

Ruchika Chitravanshi & Shivani Shinde  |  Panaji | Mumbai 

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Illustration: Binay Sinha

The draft data protection Bill introduced last week is being described as simplified and business friendly by industry experts. They are, however, awaiting clarity on several aspects of the proposed law, including timelines and definitions, among other things.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Data protection Bill

First Published: Sun, November 20 2022. 19:22 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.