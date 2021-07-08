New Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai to arrive in mid-July: Pramod Sawant

Newly-appointed Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai will be administered the oath of office after his arrival in the state in mid-July, Chief Minister said on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Sawant said, "Newly appointed Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai will be administered the oath of office after his arrival in the state."

"He is likely to arrive in either on July 15 or 16," he added.

Pillai has previously served as the president of the Kerala BJP state unit.

Pillai was a senior BJP leader from Kerala and was serving as the Governor of Mizoram.

