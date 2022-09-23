JUST IN
Business Standard

New telecom bill likely to be introduced in 6-10 months: Ashwini Vaishnaw

The new telecom bill is expected to be in place in 6-10 months but the government is not in a hurry, communications minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Ashwini Vaishnaw
Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo: PTI)

The new telecom bill is expected to be in place in 6-10 months but the government is not in a hurry, communications minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday.

"Basis consultation process, we will create final draft. That draft will then go through committee processes of Parliament. Then it has to go (to) Parliament. I see a timeline of 6-10 months but we are not in a hurry," Vaishnaw said when asked about a timeline for implementation of the final bill.

The Department of Telecommunications has set the deadline of October 20 on the draft bill.

The bill seeks to replace three laws: the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933 and the Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Possession) Act, 1950.

However, with a view to ensuring smooth transition to the new framework and avoid any possible disruption, the bill provides for continuity of actions taken under the repealed laws.

It also provides that rules under the repealed laws would continue till such time that new rules are formulated.

First Published: Fri, September 23 2022. 14:03 IST

