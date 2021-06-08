New vaccine norms call for fairness to small hospitals, e-vouchers for poor

The Centre would facilitate supply of vaccines to the private and their payment through the electronic platform of the national health authority in order to ensure small and remote get timely and equitable access to vaccines, the revised guidelines for vaccination programme issued on Tuesday said.

All government and private vaccination centres would provide onsite or the walk-in registration facility for individuals as well as groups of people, the guidelines issued a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that vaccination procurement would be centralised again.

As part of the new guidelines which come into effect from June 21, states would have to aggregate the demand of private keeping in mind regional balance and equal distribution among large and small hospitals.

Government would procure 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced in the country and make them available to states for free for all above 18 years of age. However, priority has to be given to health, frontline workers, those above 45 years of age followed by those whose second dose is due. Those above 18 would be last in this priority list.

are allowed to directly access 25 per cent of the monthly production of vaccines. The guidelines said this had been done to incentivize production by vaccine manufacturers and encourage new vaccines.

Government would also introduce non-transferable electronic vouchers to encourage people to help with vaccination of the economically weaker section. These vouchers can be redeemed only at private vaccination centres.

“All citizens irrespective of their income status are entitled to free vaccination. Those who have the ability to pay are encouraged to use private hospital’s vaccination centres,” the guidelines said.

The price of vaccine doses for would be declared by each vaccine manufacturer, and any subsequent changes would be notified in advance, according to the revised guidelines.

“The revised programme provides States with additional central government support across funding, procurement and logistics. It also facilitates scientific prioritization, wider access, harnessing of private sector capacity and flexibility at the state and local level,” the health ministry said.

Government would allocate vaccine doses provided free of cost to states based on their population, disease burden and the progress of vaccination. Wastage of vaccines will affect the allocation negatively.

Within the population group of citizens more than 18 years of age, states are allowed to decide their own prioritisation factoring in the vaccine supply schedule.