New York declares State of Emergency amid spike in Covid-19 infections

Governor Kathy Hochul issued a state of in the state due to a spike in new infections and hospitalizations, according to her executive order.

"Whereas, is now experiencing COVID-19 transmission at rates the State has not seen since April 2020...Whereas, the rate of new COVID-19 hospital admissions has been increasing over the past month to over 300 new admissions a day...I do hereby declare a State disaster for the entire State of through January 15, 2022," the executive order said on Friday evening.

The state of will increase hospital capacity in New York and support vaccination efforts to prevent the spread of the novel disease.

Hochul issued the state of emergency amid concerns over the new Omicron variant detected in southern Africa. The United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and many European countries imposed new restrictions on foreign nationals travelling from countries in the region due to the new strain.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)