New York to end state of emergency for Covid-19: Guv Andrew Cuomo

-
ALSO READ
New York governor Cuomo accused of sexual harassment by second woman
New York lawmakers agree to legalise recreational marijuana
New Yorkers 30 and over can get Covid-19 vaccine starting Tuesday
Joe Biden declines to call for Andrew Cuomo to resign, awaits probe
Cuomo should resign if investigation confirms sexual harassment: Biden
-
New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that the state will end the statewide disaster emergency on Thursday thanks to substantial progress made in combating the Covid-19 pandemic.
New York State declared a state of emergency in early March of 2020 to contain the spread of coronavirus.
A number of laws, rules and regulations were modified or suspended to facilitate emergency purchase, testing, treatment, cleaning and quarantine.
"New York went from one of the worst infection rates to the lowest infection rate in the country, and it was all because of the efforts of New Yorkers who were smart, united and did what they needed to do throughout this entire pandemic," Cuomo said on Wednesday, Xinhua reported.
As of Wednesday, New York State had 0.34 per cent positivity rate in Covid-19 testing with 474 Covid-19 patients hospitalized and 104 people in intensive care units.
The state reported 42,942 accumulative deaths from the pandemic on Wednesday with 71.2 per cent of residents administered with at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine.
Still, the guidance from Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will remain in effect, which includes masks for unvaccinated individuals, as well as all riders on public transit and in certain settings, such as health care, nursing homes, correctional facilities, and homeless shelters.
--IANS
int/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU