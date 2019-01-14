News digest: Battle of the telcos, Singhania vs Singhania, and more

Airlines may face cap on take-off and landing slots in congested airports

The government has proposed to cap the number of take-off and landing slots an airline can hold in congested airports. The move, which could turn out to be controversial, is meant to check monopolistic growth of airlines. This comes after rival carriers accused IndiGo — the largest Indian airline by market share — of using its dominant position to control pricing in the market.

According to the plan, an upper limit cap will be set for the percentage of slots an individual airline can hold in any congested airport. If the threshold is reached, the particular airline will be the last in preference for new slots and will be eligible only if other carriers reject it. Read more.

IndusInd Bank's Romesh Sobti is Business Standard Banker of the Year

Romesh Sobti, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of IndusInd Bank, is the Business Standard Banker of the Year for 2017-18, a recognition he would be receiving for the second time from the publication after being named the Best Banker in 2013-14.

Sobti, 68, was selected unanimously by a five-member high profile jury headed by former Reserve Bank of India deputy governor S S Mundra. Read more.

Raymond's dirty linen: Father-son fight makes for a nasty court case

Some really dirty linen is being aired in full view of the media in the spat between Group Chairman and Promoter Gautam Singhania and his estranged father Vijaypat Singhania.

Each has a different story to tell the media. The succession mess threatens the famous clothing company’s brand equity, built over decades with, ironically, advertising campaigns showcasing the brand as the one to wear for important ‘family’ occasions. How did it get to this point? Read more.

Posts of chairman, MD in listed firms may cease to be all in the family

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) may not allow family members, close relatives or related parties of the chairman of a listed firm from becoming managing director (MD), and vice versa, according to a source privy to the development.

At present, several companies have merged the two posts as CMD (chairman-cum-managing director). Read more.

Jio vs Airtel vs Voda Idea: 2019 rings in a year of intense telecom battle

2019 is likely to be the year when and Vodafone Idea, which have ruled the roost in India’s mobile telephony industry for decades, will get dislodged from their thrones. Their place will be taken by disruptor, Reliance Jio, which could become the largest mobile telecom operator in the country.

According to CLSA, Jio will corner a 36 per cent revenue market share in FY20 mainly because will lose subscribers and dip to 27 per cent market share from its current share of 33 per cent. Jio will also overtake Airtel, but the latter is expected to hold on to its second spot (31 per cent). Read more.