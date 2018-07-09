News digest: Bullet train, Shriram group, corporate earnings, and more

JUST IN
Based on the current alignment, of the total 508.17 km track between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, around 21 km will be underground in Maharashtra

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Reliance Industries chalks out inventory road map for e-commerce space

A late entrant into the e-commerce space, Reliance Industries (RIL) is working overtime to compete with market majors such as Amazon and Flipkart. Read more


Shriram group may merge two of its listed non-banking finance companies

Shriram group, the Rs 1,000-billion
financial conglomerate, may consider merging two of its listed non-banking finance companies — Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC) and Shriram City Union Finance (SCUF) — to pave the way for listing Shriram Capital, the holding company of the group’s financial businesses. Read more


Bullet train project: Godrej moves court against land acquisition in Mumbai

About 7,000 farmers, 15,000 families, and 60,000 people are already on the list of probable land losers for the Rs 1.08-trillion bullet train project. A good number of them have joined the ranks of protesters, too. Read more

Nifty firms set for blockbuster quarter; commodity prices to boost top line

Corporate earnings for 2018-19 (FY19) are expected to start on a strong wicket for India’s top listed companies, driven by higher commodity and energy prices and a low base last year as companies were recovering from demonetisation and also preparing for the new regime of goods and services tax (GST) from July 1. Read more
First Published: Mon, July 09 2018. 03:18 IST

