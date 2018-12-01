News digest: Farmer protest, war over CEZs, insider trading case, and more

growth rate falters

The country’s economic growth slowed to a three-quarter low of 7.1 per cent in July-September 2018-19 from almost a four-year high of 8.2 per cent in April-June. Read more

initiates probe against Sun Pharma

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has initiated an inquiry into the affairs of pharma major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on the basis of a whistle-blower complaint, said regulatory sources. Read more

Govt nudges telcos, to raise rates

Telecom and airline companies, which have for long sought relief from the government to revive their operations, have got feelers that only a price hike could save them. Worried over the financial state of the two promising sectors, the government’s advice to them is to end the price war and go for a rational hike in rates, it is learnt. Read more

The war over

The government’s plan of setting up 14 (CEZs) is caught in a squabble between the shipping ministry and the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) with the latter questioning the ministry’s expertise in executing it. Read more

Oppn uses farmer protest to set tone for 2019



As farmers marched on Parliament on Friday, Opposition leaders took the opportunity to show their strength and unity. Read more

