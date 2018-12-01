News digest: Farmer protest, war over CEZs, insider trading case, and more

-
Letter to BS: Q1 GDP growth speeds up, but policy concerns remain
News digest: Etihad likely to pilot Jet, GDP back-series data, and more
Letter to BS: Q GDP growth quantification will empower decision makers
Slow 7.1% Q2 GDP growth on policy uncertainty, experts disappointed
GDP growth slows to 3-quarter low of 7.1% in Q2, still ahead of China
GDP growth rate falters
The country’s economic growth slowed to a three-quarter low of 7.1 per cent in July-September 2018-19 from almost a four-year high of 8.2 per cent in April-June. Read more
Sebi initiates probe against Sun Pharma
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has initiated an inquiry into the affairs of pharma major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on the basis of a whistle-blower complaint, said regulatory sources. Read more
Govt nudges telcos, airlines to raise rates
Telecom and airline companies, which have for long sought relief from the government to revive their operations, have got feelers that only a price hike could save them. Worried over the financial state of the two promising sectors, the government’s advice to them is to end the price war and go for a rational hike in rates, it is learnt. Read more
The war over coastal economic zones
The government’s plan of setting up 14 coastal economic zones (CEZs) is caught in a squabble between the shipping ministry and the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) with the latter questioning the ministry’s expertise in executing it. Read more
Oppn uses farmer protest to set tone for 2019
As farmers marched on Parliament on Friday, Opposition leaders took the opportunity to show their strength and unity. Read more
