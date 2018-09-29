News digest: Market borrowings, Taj Mansingh auction, IL&FS mess, and more

Modi govt cuts gross market borrowings by Rs 700 billion for FY19

Armed with augmented resources from small savings, the government will cut gross market borrowings by Rs 700 billion for 2018-19 to finance its fiscal deficit, which is expected to remain within the targeted 3.3 per cent of (GDP).

The move, along with measures of the (RBI), is expected to ease pressure on bond yields and liquidity.

Tata's Indian Hotels outbids ITC, retains for another 33 years

group’s (IHCL) will retain control of the Taj Mahal hotel, popularly known as Taj Mansingh, for another 33 years.

IHCL, which operates a chain of luxury hotels under the Taj brand, emerged winner in an e-auction conducted by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Friday. The company outbid ITC, the only other bidder in the auction, for the prime property located on Mansingh Road in the capital.

Crisis-hit can raise Rs 700 billion by selling assets, says LIC

Beleaguered can raise up to Rs 700 billion by selling its assets, the of India Chairman V K Sharma said in New Delhi on Friday. was open to raising stake in the company by participating in its rights issue, he added.

Sharma, along with Chairman and Central Bank of India Managing Director Pallav Mohapatra, met Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Garg in the finance ministry on Friday to discuss options to bail out

Midcaps, smallcaps plunge to new lows in biggest monthly drop since 2008

The Smallcap and have plunged 16 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively, in September — their biggest monthly fall since October 2008.

The broader markets have marked with mayhem the 10th anniversary of the collapse of in the very month it happened.

Unlike in 2008, when the too had crashed 24 per cent, the headline fell 6.3 per cent this month, their worst monthly performance in 31 months.

cracks whip on Bandhan Bank for violating shareholding norms

The (RBI) has withdrawn the "general" permission given to Bandhan Bank to open branches and has frozen the remuneration of its managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Chandra Shekhar Ghosh (pictured), at the existing level, after it failed to comply with the norm of bringing down promoters' shareholding to 40 per cent by the deadline of August 23. However, the bank can open branches with the approval of the regulator.

From Gopal Vittal to Sudhir Mehta, CEOs rake in moolah amid falling profits

A special resolution to reappoint managing director of did not go through as minority shareholders were not in approval.

“Apollo Tyres’ board of directors will discuss the resolution in the next meeting and determine the course of action to be taken,” a spokesperson for the company said in a statement.

Only 72.72 per cent of shareholders voted in favour of the resolution, which required a minimum of 75 per cent shareholders voting for it.