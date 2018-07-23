News digest: Q1 results, GST Council meet, NHAI in mission mode, and more

Strong start to the Q1 earnings season: Net profit of 113 companies up 20%



The earnings season for the first quarter (Q1) of 2018-19 has started on a strong note for Corporate India. The combined net profit of 113 companies that have declared their results for the quarter was up 20.3 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, growing at the fastest pace in the last nine quarters. Read story here



The impromptu rate cuts on a slew of items in the highest slab ruled the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting on Saturday, a day after the government defeated the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha. Read more With the Lok Sabha elections due in less than a year, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways and the Highways Authority of India (NHAI) are gearing up to execute highway projects worth Rs 2.25 trillion and of 15,000 km in length. Read on Japanese auto major Suzuki earns several billions of rupees every year from its prized India subsidiary, Maruti Suzuki, where it owns 56 per cent stake. That is a story of cash going out of the country. But we have a successful example of an Indian auto company driving home billions of rupees every year from its investment in a foreign firm. Read full story An international arbitration tribunal is likely to come out with its final award in the next 10 days on the dispute relating to production of migrated gas by Reliance Industries (RIL).

RIL is in an arbitration dispute with the government over a penalty for allegedly drawing gas from ONGC's block in the Krishna-Godavari (K-G) basin. Read it here



