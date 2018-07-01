JUST IN
News digest: Tata Steel - ThyssenKrupp deal, one year of GST, and more

In a landmark deal, Tata Steel & ThyssenKrupp seal 50:50 JV agreement

Tata Steel has signed a definitive agreement with ThyssenKrupp AG to create a 50:50 joint venture that would be Europe’s second-largest steelmaker after ArcelorMittal. The deal is being touted as the biggest consolidation in the European steel market since the acquisition of Arcelor by Mittal Steel in 2006 and Corus by Tata Steel in 2007. Read more


'Ask for a bill': FM Goyal's suggestion to consumers to check GST evasion

Seeking consumers’ participation in curbing tax evasion, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on the eve of the completion of one year of the goods and services tax (GST) rollout on Saturday, appealed to consumers to insist on a bill for every purchase. He said it would help the government check evasion and reduce tax rate on each item by as much as 4-5 per cent. Read more

After India opts out, Russia orders fifth- generation Sukhoi-57s

In a reminder of what the Indian Air Force (IAF) is missing, the Russian Air Force (RAF) has placed its first order of the Sukhoi-57, the Russian fifth-generation fighter that New Delhi recently decided not to co-develop and co-manufacture with Sukhoi. Read more

Being able to trade at nanosecond level is precisely what Wall Street wants

System engineers at Nasdaq, the New York-based stock exchange, recently began testing an algorithm and software that they hope can synchronise a giant network of computers with that nanosecond precision. They say they have built a prototype, and are in the process of deploying a bigger version. Read more
