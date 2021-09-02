Next 25 yrs will be determined by S&T innovations in all walks: Singh

-
ALSO READ
Mapping groundwater sources to aid in using it for drinking: Jitendra Singh
Precaution, not panic, key to fight Covid-19 pandemic: Jitendra Singh
Congress lost the plot, faces imminent defeat in Assam: Union Minister
Lightning activity shows increasing trend in past two decades: Minister
Indian men's hockey core probable group to report for camp on Saturday
-
Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said the roadmap for the next 25 years will be determined by scientific and technological innovations in all walks of life.
Inaugurating a year-long 'Vigyan Utsav' organised with the participation of all S&T councils to celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', Singh said science and technology is a basic prerequisite for a self-reliant India, and the country is going to play a big role in the scientific world through coordinated efforts of the Centre and states.
The roadmap for the next 25 years will be determined by scientific and technological innovations in all walks of life, he added.
The minister emphasised on the need to reach out to the masses and identify young researchers and women scientists with potential, along with entrepreneurs and startups that can bring new ideas to realisation.
Omprakash Sakhlecha, science and technology minister of Madhya Pradesh, stressed on the need for mapping of all technologies in the country to help states use S&T interventions for their progress in all sectors.
Renu Swarup, Secretary, Department of Science & Technology and Department of Biotechnology, mentioned that Vigyan Utsav, through the identified themes to project the entire STI (Science, Technology and Innovation) ecosystem of the states, would be able to establish a larger connect with stakeholders and would definitely lead to national development.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU