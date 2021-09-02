Next 25 yrs will be determined by S&T innovations in all walks: Singh

Union Science and Technology Minister on Thursday said the roadmap for the next 25 years will be determined by scientific and technological innovations in all walks of life.

Inaugurating a year-long 'Vigyan Utsav' organised with the participation of all S&T councils to celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', Singh said science and technology is a basic prerequisite for a self-reliant India, and the country is going to play a big role in the scientific world through coordinated efforts of the Centre and states.

The roadmap for the next 25 years will be determined by scientific and technological innovations in all walks of life, he added.

The minister emphasised on the need to reach out to the masses and identify young researchers and women scientists with potential, along with entrepreneurs and startups that can bring new ideas to realisation.

Omprakash Sakhlecha, science and technology minister of Madhya Pradesh, stressed on the need for mapping of all technologies in the country to help states use S&T interventions for their progress in all sectors.

Renu Swarup, Secretary, Department of and Department of Biotechnology, mentioned that Vigyan Utsav, through the identified themes to project the entire STI (Science, Technology and Innovation) ecosystem of the states, would be able to establish a larger connect with stakeholders and would definitely lead to development.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)