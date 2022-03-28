NFT of late S P Balasubrahmanyam's last unreleased work out

-
Legendary singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam's last unreleased song will be auctioned on April 9 as a Non Fungible Token (NFT) on the entertainment platform Diginoor.
This is also the first time ever that the buyer will be transferred 51 percent of the copyright, giving the NFT holder the right to make the song available to the larger public, adapt or reproduce it in any manner.
Taking a moment, S.P. Charan, filmmaker, playback singer and SPB's son said, "It gives us great joy to announce the NFT drop of my father's last unreleased song. We are thankful to Diginoor for creating this NFT, and carrying on the legacy of Shri S.P. Balasubrahmanyam. I hope that his fans will enjoy this limited edition NFT."
Shaamil Karim, Founder and CEO, Diginoor said, "As a Tamilian, it brings me great pride to release S. P. Balasubrahmanyam sir's magnum opus on Diginoor exclusively for his legacy to live on the blockchain forever. This is also the first time in the industry that the NFT will facilitate the transfer of 51 percent of the copyright to this musical masterpiece to the winning bid."
The unreleased track, which is in Tamil, was the last ever devotional track recorded by SPB a few weeks before he passed away in September 2020 following complications due to Covid-19.
The album titled 'Vishwaroopa Darisanam' was recorded by SPB in collaboration with the leading music label Symphony Records. The platform is witnessing pre-bid offers for the NFT drop for $150,000. To give fans a preview, Diginoor will release a one-minute trailer of the song on its platform on April 2.
