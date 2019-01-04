NGT fines Meghalaya govt Rs 100 cr for failing to curb illegal mining

The Green Tribunal Friday imposed a fine of whopping Rs 100 crore on the government for failing to curb in the state.

A senior advocate, who is assisting the tribunal as an amicus curiae in the mining matter, said a report of a high-level committee was submitted on January 2 before a bench headed by NGT A K Goel.

The report stated that majority of the mines in the state were operating without a lease or licence.

The NGT imposed Rs 100 crore fine on the as a "deterrent" and for its "inaction" to curb in the north eastern state.

The said during the hearing, the admitted that a large number of mines were operating illegally.

At least 15 miners are trapped in the 370 foot-deep illegal coal mine in Lumthari village of East district of since December 13 and all efforts to pump the water out of flooded mine have been in vain.

The owner of the illegal rat-hole was arrested on the evening of December 14.

The has spent roughly over Rs 50 lakh for hiring various utilities to rescue the trapped miners.

On Thursday, the had expressed strong dissatisfaction over the rescue efforts to trace the miners and had asked the state government to bring them out dead or alive.