Night curfew in Maharashtra from Sunday night amid Covid surge

Amid rise in infections, Maharashtra announced a night curfew in the state from Sunday night to prevent the spread of the virus and to avoid large gatherings.

Further, malls have been directed to remain closed from 8 pm to 7 am, according to the chief minister's office.

"In view of the increasing number of corona infections in the state, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has instructed officials to impose a curfew in the state from Sunday night (March 28)," the CM office said.

"To avoid congestion, implement some strict measures to curb growing infection and implement it effectively," it said.

A separate order in this regard will be issued by the disaster management and rehabilitation department soon, the CM's office noted.

Earlier during the day, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray chaired a meeting of all divisional commissioners, collectors, SPs, and senior doctors of district hospitals to review Covid-19 situation in the state, through video conference.

On Friday, Nagpur saw its highest every single-day spike in Covid-19 cases as 4,095 people were detected with the infection, while the day also saw 35 deaths and 1,943 people getting discharged.

The district's caseload now stands at 211,162, including 4,819 deaths, and a recovery count of 169,407 has left it with 36,936 active cases.