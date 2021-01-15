Ninth round of talks inconclusive, farmers and govt to meet again on Jan 19

The ninth round of talks between farmer unions and three union ministers on Friday ended with stalemate over new agricultural laws protesters say threaten their livelihoods. The two sides will meet again on January 19, news agency ANI reported.



Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Railways, Commerce and Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash, who is an MP from Punjab, held talks with representatives of 40 farmer unions at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.



Previous rounds of talks have so far failed to mollify tens of thousands of farmers who have been camping out on the outskirts of the capital New Delhi for almost two months.



The government has been urging the farmers to end their protest over the laws introduced in September, but the farmers say they will not relent on their demands, as the bills are designed to benefit private buyers at the expense of growers.



The on Tuesday ordered an indefinite stay on the implementation of new agricultural laws and appointed a four-member panel to hear farmers’ objections. Raising doubts over the panel’s composition, farmer union leaders have said they would not appear before the committee.



Bhupinder Singh Mann, one of the four members, has recused himself from the Supreme Court-appointed panel.



(With inputs from PTI and Reuters.)