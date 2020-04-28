No evidence to back plasma therapy as Covid-19 treatment: Health ministry

With the total number of (Covid-19) deaths now nearing 1,000 and cases inching closer to the 30,000 mark, the has issued a strict directive against the use of plasma therapy for the treatment of Covid-19 patients since it is still in the experimentation stage, said Lav Agarwal, joint secretary,

The Indian Council of Medical Research is conducting a study to study the efficacy of this therapy. “There is no treatment for Covid-19 in India or anywhere else globally. ICMR is using it only for research and trial purposes. There is no evidence to support that it can be used as a treatment,” Agarwal said.

The has said that till it is approved by ICMR with robust scientific proof, no claim should be made about the efficacy of the plasma therapy. “USFDA is also using it as an experimental study. If not used properly this therapy can even be life threatening,” Agarwal added.

Plasma therapy uses antibodies found in the blood of people, who have recovered from an infection (or convalesced), to treat patients who are infected.

In this therapy, blood is drawn from a person who has recovered from the disease and the serum is separated and screened for virus-neutralising antibodies.

The health ministry has also issued guidelines for patients who are presymptomatic, or with very mild symptoms, to self isolate at home if they have the requisite facilities. Patients will have to sign an undertaking for self isolation after being diagnosed by a medical officer and download the Arogya setu app for surveillance purposes.

Family contacts of such a patient will also have to quarantine along with a caregiver, who has to be the communication link with the hospital. All family members will have to take hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as a prophylactic. The district surveillance officer will have to be kept updated about the progress in the patient's health.