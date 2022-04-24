Nitin Gadkari inaugurates seven NH Projects worth Rs 5,569 cr in Aurangabad

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways on Sunday inaugurated 7 Projects worth Rs 5569 crores in district.

Speaking on the occasion, Gadkari said road transport in the city is important in the development of tourist centers in district, which is a major tourist destination of the state.

The minister said the construction of these projects will accelerate the development of the district along with transportation.

"Improving traffic in the city will help reduce the number of accidents and environmental pollution. The rural areas of the district will be easily accessible to the city," he added.

Gadkari said in the construction of roads, many ponds have been constructed on the lines of Buldhana pattern and the soil and stones have been used for the construction of roads.

The Union Minister said through this, the soil extracted from the ponds created in Adgaon-Gandheli, Valmi and Nakshatrawadi areas, Teesgaon and Sajapur village areas has got double benefit. "Deepening has made it possible to create ponds in each area."

Gadkari said this will help in reducing the water crisis by increasing the groundwater level. The construction of such ponds in the district has increased the water capacity to 14 lakh cubic meters till date, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)