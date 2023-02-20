NMDC Steel Limited shares debut on stock exchanges at Rs 30.25 apiece

Shares of NMDC Steel Limited on Monday got listed on the stock exchanges -- and NSE.

The equity shares of the company was also listed on the Calcutta Stock Exchange, NMDC Steel said in a regulatory filing.

"The equity shares of NMDC Steel commenced listing and trading today at and NSE," it said.

The stock got listed at Rs 30.25 apiece on the . It settled 4.96 per cent higher at Rs 31.75 per share.

On the NSE, the company shares debut at Rs 30.25 and closed 4.95 per cent higher.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 9,304.67 crore on the BSE.

NMDC Steel is a newly formed entity post its demerger from mining giant NMDC Limited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)