NMDC Steel Limited shares debut on stock exchanges at Rs 30.25 apiece

Shares of NMDC Steel Limited on Monday got listed on the stock exchanges -- BSE and NSE.
The equity shares of the company was also listed on the Calcutta Stock Exchange, NMDC Steel said in a regulatory filing.
"The equity shares of NMDC Steel commenced listing and trading today at BSE and NSE," it said.
The stock got listed at Rs 30.25 apiece on the BSE. It settled 4.96 per cent higher at Rs 31.75 per share.
On the NSE, the company shares debut at Rs 30.25 and closed 4.95 per cent higher.
The company's market valuation stood at Rs 9,304.67 crore on the BSE.
NMDC Steel is a newly formed entity post its demerger from mining giant NMDC Limited.
First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 19:51 IST
