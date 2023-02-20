JUST IN
Business Standard

Domestic aviation traffic continues growth, Jan records 12.5 mn passengers

SpiceJet recorded the highest occupancy of 91 per cent, while Indigo witnessed 82 per cent. Air India and Go First followed with 87.5 per cent and 90.9 per cent of occupancy, respectively

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Representative Image

Domestic aviation traffic has continued to witness a massive growth as passengers carried by domestic airlines during January 2023 were 1.25 crore as against 64.08 lakhs during the corresponding period of previous year thereby registering an annual growth of 95.72 per cent and monthly growth of 95.72 per cent.

According to data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday, the passenger load factor or occupancy of the airlines remained on the higher side in the range of 80 to 90 per cent.

The newly-launched Akasa Air marked an 82.8 per cent occupancy during January.

SpiceJet recorded the highest occupancy of 91 per cent, while Indigo witnessed 82 per cent. Air India and Go First followed with

87.5 per cent and 90.9 per cent of occupancy, respectively.

Industry sources said that the data reflects the restoration of normalcy in the aviation sector.

The government has gradually done away with various restrictions in the last few months.

The country's major airports have witnessed a higher number of air passengers in the last couple of months.

Domestic air traffic has already crossed the mark of 4 lakh passengers per day and during weekends it generally reaches more than 4 lakh.

Many airports during December 2022 had witnessed massive rush due to increased air passenger traffic.

--IANS

kvm/ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 18:59 IST

`
