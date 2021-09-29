No Amarnath Yatra but highway construction work keeps Sonamarg abuzz

The Highway Number-1 along the Sindh river has hectic pace of work going on with the Union government asking contractors to finish construction works by 2023, well before the 2024 general elections. Some modifications in the Zojila tunnel portion of the projects are likely, with the government looking to add an evacuation tunnel.

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari, who inspected work on the highway from both Kashmir and Ladakh, drove through the Z-More tunnel that shortens the route between Srinagar and Sonamarg. This tunnel was being constructed by a special purpose vehicle of Lucknow-based Apco Infrastructure, Apco Sri Amarnath Pvt Ltd, on the hybrid annuity model.

The east end or portal of the Z-More tunnel overlooks the Lidder river, a tributary of Jhelum river that flows through Kashmir. It starts at Chitrupura village in the Kangan district and opens towards Sonamarg, while the west portal starts at Gagangir Village in the Kandhamal district towards Srinagar.

Beyond Sonamarg, the terrain gets more treacherous as the highway winds its wave along the Sindh river that, too, later merges with Jhelum at Shadipora. In this highway section, Megha Engineering is doing the Zojila tunnel project that comprises two Nilgrar tunnels and one Zojila tunnel. The latter is located at 11,578 feet above sea level. Some part of the 13.5 km of this tunnel has already been dug.

The Zojila tunnel is 12 metres wide and 7.5 metres in height of which 1.5-2 metres will be for ventilation. Tunnels are designed with ventilation ducts for providing an outlet to harmful gases and for maintaining oxygen levels. The evacuation tunnel, on the other hand, is used in the case of emergency when the main tunnel is blocked.

According to Gadkari, operationalisation of the Z-More and Zojila projects would make movement from Kulu Manali in Himachal Pradesh to Srinagar seamless. “I have given the construction company a new deadline — December 2023. I told them that it should be completed before the 2024 elections. All work should be over before 2024," Gadkari said.

The Ladakh region that borders China can be accessed from Himachal Pradesh as well as Kashmir. Winter season starting from November, however, covers in snow both the tourist town of Sonamarg and the highway from Kashmir side. The local population moves downhill from November to March to return only after severe weather conditions ease.

The operational months for the Sonamarg town, however, have been lacklustre for the past three years because of the suspension of since 2019. The Hindu pilgrimage that starts from Baltal in the region provides a source of income for the local population. "With no yatra for the past few years and very few tourists, our business has been severely impacted," said Rihan, who sells local crafts in Sonamarg hotels, some of which he buys from Ladakhi tribes in exchange for rice.

The distance from Baltal to Minamarg in Kargil region of Ladakh would come down to 13 km from the present 40 km while the travel time is expected to be cut by an hour and a half, and the journey is expected to be less strenuous.

Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd in August 2020 bagged the project to construct the Zojila pass tunnel after it emerged as the lowest bidder for the project. The government had cancelled the earlier contract with IL&FS Transportation Network in January 2019 after the IL&FS was caught in a financial crisis. The government invited fresh tender for the construction of 14.15 km of road for the Zojila tunnel in June 2020.