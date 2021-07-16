No application received for EU authorisation of Covishield: Drug regulator

-
ALSO READ
Serum CEO Adar Poonawalla says will return to India in a few days
AstraZeneca has sent us legal notice for vaccine supply delay: Poonawalla
SII, Bharat Bio seek central fund injection to ramp up vaccine production
Pvt hospitals say no clarity on vaccine procurement; seek proper guidelines
Vaccine should be available in open market by year-end: AIIMS director
-
New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it has not received any application from the COVID-19 vaccine Covishield maker Serum Institute of India (SII) for authorisation.
"For the COVID-19 vaccine Covishield to be evaluated for use in the EU, the developer needs to submit a formal marketing authorisation application to EMA, which to date has not been received," the EMA said at a press briefing.
The EMA has approved Pfizer BioNTech's Comirnaty, Moderna's Spikevax, AstraZeneca's Vaxzevria and Johnson and Johnson's Janssen as vaccines for COVID-19.
SII was confident of receiving approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for its COVID-19 vaccine Covishield in a month, the company's CEO Adar Poonawalla had earlier said.
Speaking at India Global Forum 2021, Poonawalla said, "It is not a controversy, it is just that blown out of proportion and the issue of vaccine passports should be on the basis of reciprocity between the countries."
"The EMA is absolutely correct in asking us to apply, which we have through AstraZeneca, our partners, a month ago, and that process has to take its time. Even the UK MHRA, WHO took its time and we have applied to the EMA," added Poonawala.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU