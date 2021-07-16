South Korea pushes more tightened pandemic restrictions beyond capital

-
South Korean officials are pushing for tightened pandemic restrictions beyond the hard-hit capital area as they wrestle with a record-breaking surge in coronavirus cases.
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum during a virus meeting Friday called for all local governments outside the greater Seoul area to simultaneously enforce four-person limits on gatherings after 6 p.m. to slow the viral spread.
Permitted social bubbles are even smaller in Seoul and nearby Gyeonggi province and Incheon, where officials are enforcing the strongest Level 4 restrictions that prohibit gatherings of three or more people after 6 p.m., ban visitors at hospitals and nursing homes, and shut down nightclubs and churches.
Lee Ki-Il, deputy minister of health care policy at South Korea's Health Ministry, said during a briefing that national government officials will discuss Kim's proposal with local governments later in the day and could announce a decision over the weekend.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported another new 1,536 coronavirus cases, the 10th straight day of over 1,000, including a one-day record of 1,615 on Wednesday. The country's caseload is now at 175,046, including 2,051 deaths.
