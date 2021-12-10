No ban on small aircraft at Delhi, flights to be rescheduled for winter fog

There is no ban on small aircraft at airport but just their timings are being changed for low visibility in winter, said an official of India’s aviation regulator on Friday.

Alliance Air, IndiGo and SpiceJet operate ATR-72s and Bombardier Q-400 aircraft that are not compliant to operate in extremely low visibility

“We had a meeting with the India Meteorological Department. The issue of fog and low visibility primarily impacts airports in North India and also Bengaluru. To avoid passenger inconvenience, flight schedules will be amended. There is no ban,” said a senior official of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Airlines operate turboprop aircraft like ATR-72s or Q-400s from to Jodhpur, Shimla, Kullu and other plaes. A source said the timings of these flights would be shifted between 10 am-9 pm. “Almost all slots have been given out to airlines and these flights would have to be squeezed in those hours. This would delay the aircraft arrival and departures,” he added.

Separately, the civil aviation ministry is working to decongest a dozen smaller airports and has asked airlines to reschedule flights. It asked for that after passenger complaints of overcrowding at the Jodhpur airport. Smaller airports have infrastructure constraints (limited number of parking bays, inadequate terminal capacity etc) or have watch hour restrictions (limited hours operation). Bunching flights or delays have been resulting in overcrowded terminals and congestion at these smaller airports. The issue attracted greater attention due to ongoing Covid-19 protocols and forced the ministry to take action.

To solve the problem, the ministry asked the airlines to reschedule their flights to reduce congestionIt was suggested to move some peak-hour movement at smaller airports to leaner hours.

Airlines are resisting the proposal, as this would require them to change schedules and aircraft rotation. They have said that such changes should not be introduced in the midst of their winter schedule.