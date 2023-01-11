JUST IN
Indian fighter jets welcomed in Japan with traditional water cannon salute
JK unit of Shiv Sena to join Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Joda Yatra in Jammu
No change of guard ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan between Jan 14 and 28
Goa CM Sawant-led delegation to meet Shah over Mhadei river issue
Locals protest over compensation ahead of Joshimath demolition drive
Manish Tewari joins Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Anandpur Sahib
Unparalleled in democratic history of world: Dhankhar on SC's NJAC verdict
SC agrees to examine plea challenging caste census by Bihar govt on Friday
FCI 'corruption': CBI conducts searches across 50 locations; DGM arrested
Extreme weather events cause $270 bn loss worldwide in 2022: Report
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Goa CM Sawant-led delegation to meet Shah over Mhadei river issue
icon-arrow-left
JK unit of Shiv Sena to join Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Joda Yatra in Jammu
Business Standard

No change of guard ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan between Jan 14 and 28

The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition that is held every week to enable a fresh group of the President's Bodyguards to take charge

Topics
Rashtrapati Bhavan | Republic Day | president

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rashtrapati Bhavan
Rashtrapati Bhavan

There will be no change of guard ceremony between January 14 and 28 due to the rehearsals of Republic Day parade and the Beating Retreat ceremony, according to an officials statement.

The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition that is held every week to enable a fresh group of the President's Bodyguards to take charge.

"The change of guard ceremony will not take place between January 14 and 28, 2023 (i.e. January 14, 21 and 28) due to rehearsals of Republic Day parade and Beating Retreat ceremony," said the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rashtrapati Bhavan

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 14:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU