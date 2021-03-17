No decision yet on nationwide roll-out of NRC: Centre tells Rajya Sabha

-
ALSO READ
Citizenship (Amendment) Act rules under preparation: MHA tells Lok Sabha
10,000 ineligible names to be deleted from final NRC in Assam: Report
Citizenship Amendment Act to be implemented in Bengal soon : Vijayvargiya
Modi's Muslim outreach at AMU: Driven perhaps by a changing global picture
Increased Parliament efficiency, but far fewer bills sent to Panels
-
The Centre on Wednesday said it has not taken any decision on the nationwide roll-out of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai was replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha on whether the central government had any plans to implement the NRC throughout the country.
"Till now, the government has not taken any decision to prepare the National Register of Indian Citizens at the national level," Rai said in a written reply.
The NRC was updated in Assam under the supervision of the Supreme Court. When the final NRC was published on August 31, 2019, a total of 19.06 lakh people were excluded out of the total 3,30,27,661 applicants, which created a ripple across India.
The NRC is an Assam-specific data of bonafide Indian citizens living in the state.
Replying to another question, Rai said there is no provision of detention centres under the Citizenship Act, 1955 and the National Register of Indian Citizens.
He said the Supreme Court on February 28, 2012 had directed that foreign nationals who completed their sentence shall be released from jail immediately and be kept in an appropriate place with restricted movement pending their deportation or repatriation.
Following that directive, Rai said, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued instructions on March 7, 2012 to state governments and UT administrations to comply with the directions of the Supreme Court.
The minister said detention centres are set up by the state governments and UT administrations as per their local requirements to detain illegal immigrants and foreigners, some of whom may have completed their sentence and their deportation to their native country may be pending for want of proper travel documents.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU