No directive to CBDT to issue notice to Sharad Pawar: Election Commission

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday clarified that it has not issued any direction to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to issue a notice to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in connection with his income tax declaration.
"In some sections of media, it has been reported that Income Tax notice has been issued to Sharad Pawar, Member of Parliament on the directions of Election Commission of India. In this context, it is stated that the Election Commission of India has not issued any such direction to CBDT to issue a notice to Pawar," ECI said in a release.
Several media house reported Pawar as saying that that the Income Tax Department has served him a notice in connection with the declarations made by him in poll affidavits submitted to the Election Commission.
