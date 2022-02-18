'No immediate evacuation plan': Govt on Indians in Ukraine

-
ALSO READ
US intelligence finds Russia planning military offensive against Ukraine
Russia's Ukraine invasion could begin next week, says US
How will the Russia-Ukraine crisis, US Fed affect rupee?
Russia presses US, NATO allies for guarantees amid Ukraine tensions
Russia to face 'massive consequences' if it moved against Ukraine: Blinken
-
India on Thursday said it does not have any immediate plan to evacuate its citizens or the diplomatic staff from Ukraine in view of the unfolding situation there and that its focus has been on ensuring the safety of its nationals than anything "larger".
Amid rising tensions between Russia and the Western countries over the Ukraine crisis, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India has been supportive of an immediate de-escalation of tensions and resolution of the situation through sustained diplomatic dialogue.
At a media briefing, Bagchi said there were a limited number of flights between India and Ukraine under the air bubble arrangement and that the restrictions on the number of flights and the passengers have been removed that would facilitate the return of Indians who want to come back.
In response to a question, he said Indian carriers are being encouraged to operate charter flights between India and Ukraine and that there are flights through other routes such as Almaty, Sharjah, Istanbul and Dubai.
The embassy on Tuesday advised Indian citizens, especially students, to temporarily leave that country in view of the uncertainties of the current situation.
It also asked Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine.
"Our focus is and remains on Indian citizens, Indian students, Indian nationals rather than anything larger than that and in terms of what we need to do to ensure that they are safe," Bagchi said.
He said the Indian embassy in Kyiv has been in touch with the Indian students in Ukraine and that there is no plan to evacuate the Indians or the diplomatic staff.
"I don't think any decision on evacuation has been taken. Our embassy continues to function normally and provide services to Indian nationals in Ukraine. As our advisory said, those who are (engaged) in non-essential activities, we request them to leave, as well as not undertake non-essential travel," he said.
Bagchi said that the situation in Ukraine is a "live issue" and the Indian embassy in Kyiv is monitoring developments.
He said at the media briefing that India has been supportive of an immediate de-escalation of tensions and resolution of the Ukraine crisis through sustained diplomatic dialogue.
"We have been supportive of an immediate de-escalation of tensions and a resolution of the issue through sustained diplomatic dialogue. We also welcome efforts being undertaken under the Normandy format for the implementation of the Minsk agreement," he said.
The spokesperson said India also welcomed efforts being undertaken for the implementation of the Minsk agreement, noting that New Delhi is not a party to any dialogue to defuse the situation.
"We would like to see a diplomatic way and a peaceful resolution of the situation," Bagchi said.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday set up a control room to provide information and assistance to Indian nationals in Ukraine. In addition, the Indian embassy in Ukraine has also set up a 24-hour helpline for the Indians in the eastern European nation.
Russia has positioned around 1,00,000 troops near its border with Ukraine besides sending warships into the Black Sea for naval exercises, triggering concerns among the NATO countries about a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Russia has been denying that it plans to invade Ukraine.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU