EAM Jaishankar to visit Germany and France from February 18 to 23

-
ALSO READ
EAM S Jaishankar in Mexico on 3-day visit to boost bilateral cooperation
NATO is Cold War term, Quad looks into future: EAM Jaishankar
EAM S Jaishankar meets Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Dushanbe
EAM Jaishankar pitches for equity, fairness in use of tech and data
EAM Jaishankar speaks to US Secretary of State, Russian counterpart
-
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will embark on a six-day visit to Germany and France from Friday during which he will attend a key security conference and a ministerial meet on the Indo-Pacific besides holding bilateral talks.
Making an announcement on the two-nation visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday that Jaishankar will participate in the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Germany and will also hold talks with foreign ministers and other senior delegates attending it.
The MSC is expected to extensively deliberate on the escalating tension between the NATO countries and Russia over Ukraine.
At MSC, he will participate in a panel discussion on the Indo-Pacific and will also lead discussions at an 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' event, being hosted by the Indian consulate in Munich and the Observer Research Foundation.
From Germany, Jashankar will travel to France where he will hold bilateral talks with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian on February 20, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.
"At Le Drian's invitation, the external affairs minister will also attend the EU Ministerial Forum for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific on February 22," he said.
The forum is an initiative of the French Presidency of the European Council.
"The external affairs minister will hold bilateral meetings with counterparts from the EU and other Indo-Pacific countries on the sidelines of the forum. He will also give an address at the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI)," Bagchi said.
The 27-nation European Union has been in touch with India over the Ukraine crisis.
An EU official on Wednesday said that the grouping has kept India in the loop about its assessment of the situation in Ukraine as also on the possible consequences it has planned for Russia if it invades the eastern European country.
"We keep India, as a friend and partner, appraised of our views and of our assessment of the situation. What we wish to convey is that all of our efforts are directed towards dialogue but we stand firm on our principles that cannot be negotiated because they define the very essence of Europe's security architecture," the official said.
The US has already sent extra troops to Europe to support its allies in the backdrop of fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Russia has positioned around 100,000 troops near its border with Ukraine besides sending warships into the Black Sea for naval exercises, triggering concerns among the NATO countries about a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia has been denying that it plans to invade Ukraine.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU