No other pass needed for those with valid flight/rail tickets: GB Nagar DGP

Gautam Buddh Nagar police has clarified that people with confirmed flight/rail e-tickets will not have to carry any other pass for going to their destined airport or railway station.
"The government of India has decided to allow domestic flight operations from May 25 and scheduled railway operations from June 1 for which online booking is being done," said Ashutosh Dwivedi, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar.
"If a passenger is carrying the valid air/railway ticket, then no other pass is required to be carried by him," he added.
Covid-19 lockdown: Noida issues new guidelines, to open 50% shops, markets
There are 66,330 active cases of Covid-19 in the country at present. As many as 3,728 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country.
As many as five people in Gautam Buddha Nagar district have tested positive of coronavirus on Friday.
"With five new Covid-19 cases, the total number of cases in the district has mounted to 307, including 88 active cases, 214 recovered and five deaths," read a health bulletin issued by the district administration.
